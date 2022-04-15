47 arrested in California crackdown on violent street gangs

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities Friday announced the arrest of 47 suspected gang members accused of drive-by shootings, murder, assaults and funding their illicit activities through prostitution rings and the sale of guns and narcotics. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said a five-month investigation into violent criminal street gangs in Fresno County culminated Thursday with a ‘massive takedown’ carried out by 200 law enforcement personnel. The arrests include 17 related to human trafficking and pimping. Balderrama said several shootings were prevented because of the investigation, including two planned “mass shootings” on April 2 and April 11 at a Fresno bar, when police flooded the area.