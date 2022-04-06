Naturopathic doctor admits selling fake COVID vaccine cards

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a naturopathic doctor in Northern California has pleaded guilty to selling fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and hundreds of fraudulent vaccination cards that made it seem like customers received Moderna vaccines. The U.S. Department of Justice says Juli A. Mazi, of Napa, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco to wire fraud and false statements related to health care matters. The department says it was the first federal criminal fraud prosecution related to fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards for COVID-19. Federal prosecutors say the 41-year-old provided the fake cards to at least 200 people. She is scheduled to be sentenced in July.