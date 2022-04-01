Police offer $250K in case of Bay Area child missing 6 years

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police on Friday increased a reward to $250,000 from $100,000 for information that can help them find a child who vanished in 2016 and solve her mother’s slaying. The FBI is helping in the investigation and released an updated age-progression photo of what Arianna Fitts may look like as an 8-year-old girl. Arianna Fitts was 2 years old when she was last seen in Oakland in February 2016. The body of her mother, Nicole Fitts, was found on April 8 that year, buried in a shallow hole in San Francisco’s McLaren Park. Officials said at a news conference Friday that there are people with knowledge of Arianna’s location who are not fully cooperating with the investigation.