California considers letting election workers hide addresses

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some California election workers could keep their home addresses hidden from public records under a bill in the Legislature. The bill is in response to an increasing number of threats against election workers following the 2020 presidential election. It’s one of a number of proposals states are considering to protect election workers. A survey of election workers from across the country found 1 in 6 have experienced threats because of their job. The bill cleared a legislative committee in the California Assembly on Monday. California also lets domestic violence victims and abortion providers hide their addresses.

The Associated Press

