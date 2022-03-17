California democrats to propose $400 rebate amid soaring gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California residents may be in line to get more money from the state. Democrats in Sacramento are expected to propose a $400 rebate to help with rising gas prices.

The plan, which is expected to be announced Thursday, would give the rebate to all California taxpayers. Even people with EV's (electric cars) and those who don't have a vehicle.

California's gas tax is 51 cents per gallon. Sacramento republicans have been calling for the suspension of the state gas tax, but democrats like the rebate proposal better. The democrats behind the bill say the $400 rebate basically eliminates the gas tax for 52 trips to the pump for the average vehicle.