Lawmakers to vote on fix to increase UC Berkeley enrollment

By JANIE HAR and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are fast-tracking a proposal that could allow the University of California, Berkeley, to admit as many students as it had planned to for the fall semester despite a recent judicial freeze on enrollment. California’s Senate and Assembly are scheduled to vote on the measure Monday. The legislation would give public universities more time and flexibility to comply with a state environmental review requirement before judges could impose caps on student enrollment. The prestigious public university announced last month it would have to reject thousands of students this spring who would have been accepted because of a dispute with neighbors who sued UC Berkeley over its growth.