Legislative fix could let UC Berkeley admit more students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers have agreed to legislation that could let the University of California, Berkeley accept thousands more students this fall after a judicial freeze on enrollment in a dispute with residents over growth. The decision by California’s high court last week stunned state lawmakers, who said it wasn’t fair to students who had worked hard to get into UC Berkeley. The proposal would give public universities more time and flexibility to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act before judges impose a limit on student enrollment. The environmental law has been used to stall construction of new housing statewide.