How did California man get gun he used to kill 3 daughters?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The father who fatally shot his three daughters and a man at a California church this week repeatedly threatened to kill his estranged girlfriend. He scared their girls so much they cried and one bit off her fingernails. He had a restraining order that was supposed to keep him away from guns and bullets. But David Mora had both when he showed up Monday for a supervised visit with his daughters, ages 13, 10 and 9. Their slayings raise troubling questions about the restraining order and his use of a weapon. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has said little publicly about what investigators have learned.