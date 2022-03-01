Hero of California bar shooting killed in motorcycle crash

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matt Wennerstrom, who helped people flee Southern California’s Borderline bar mass shooting, was killed in a motorcycle crash during the weekend. Police say the crash occurred Saturday in the Newbury Park area of Thousand Oaks. Wennerstrom was memorialized at a vigil Monday night. He emerged as a hero in 2018 when a gunman opened fire in the bar, killing 11 and wounding a sheriff’s sergeant who was accidentally killed by a shot fired by a fellow lawman. During the gunfire, Wennerstrom first shielded other patrons and then used a barstool to smash out a window, allowing many to escape.