Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship

By BRIAN MELLEY and JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court martial for arson. The Navy said Friday that Ryan Mays will to be tried in military court on two counts for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard. The fire on the amphibious assault ship burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego. It marked one of the worst noncombat warship disasters in recent memory. A lawyer for Mays said the decision to proceed to trial came despite a hearing officer’s recommendation that there wasn’t enough evidence to win a conviction.