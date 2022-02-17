California adopts nation’s first ‘endemic’ virus policy

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic. The plan unveiled Thursday emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates. It comes nearly two years after Newsom imposed the first statewide stay-home order as the coronavirus began its first surge in the U.S. Newsom said there is no finish line to the pandemic. His plan is meant to return life to normalcy while putting in place policies, procedures and institutions that can more quickly identify a surge and react to it. Masks won’t be required but will still be encouraged in many settings.