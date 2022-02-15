Billionaire LA candidate Caruso discloses vast holdings

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billionaire developer Rick Caruso — a candidate for Los Angeles mayor — disclosed an extensive list of investments and financial holdings Tuesday that ranged from tens of millions of dollars in stock to his sprawling real estate empire. Caruso is known for building high-end shopping malls. He reported stock holdings in several dozen companies, including over $1 million each in Amazon, Apple and Costco Wholesale Corp. State law requires candidates to disclose financial interests to avoid potential conflicts of interest. If elected, Caruso plans to place his holdings in a blind trust and says he’ll take whatever steps are necessary to avoid a conflict.