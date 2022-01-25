Skip to Content
California
California judge delays enforcement of part of new bacon law

Pork products are displayed on a shelf at a Safeway in San Francisco
Pork products are displayed on a shelf at a Safeway in San Francisco

CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has decided to delay enforcement of part of a new farm animal welfare law that critics said would cause price hikes and supply shortages for bacon and other fresh pork products in the state. The law that went into effect Jan. 1 stemmed from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters set the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles says retailers and restaurants will not be subject to enforcement of the new restrictions on whole pork meat sales until six months after the state enacts final regulations. 

California
The Associated Press

