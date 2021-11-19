Marian Regional Medical Center: Doctors discuss safer ways to celebrate Thanksgiving during COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

So doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center are sharing several ways to have fun with your holiday traditions while also protecting your health.

They say in order to minimize COVID-19 risk it is important to get vaccinated if you haven't already.

If you are sick or have symptoms, don't attend a gathering.

Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Doctors in the Emergency Room say case numbers have been low in the past few months.

But they are still seeing COVID-19 patients coming in every day.

Some are being put on ventilators.

Doctors recommend minimizing gatherings to small groups when celebrating this holiday season.