Vehicle collision kills child in stroller in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hit-and-run collision on a Los Angeles street killed a 1½-year-old child in a stroller. Police say a Honda HRV was attempting a left turn on Sunday when it collided with an approaching gray sedan, causing the Honda to drive onto a sidewalk occupied by pedestrians. The vehicle pinned the stroller against a brick planter. Police say the gray sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, continued on without stopping. The child died at a hospital and another victim was treated and released. The name of the child was withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.