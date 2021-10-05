Evidence suggests ship anchor snagged, dragged oil pipeline

California

By STEFANIE DAZIO, MATTHEW BROWN and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Evidence emerged Tuesday that a ship’s anchor snagged and dragged an underwater pipeline that ruptured and spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off Southern California. The evidence that surfaced Tuesday came as the Coast Guard acknowledged it did not investigate the spill for nearly 10 hours after the first call came in. Federal transportation investigators say the pipeline was split open and a huge section was apparently dragged more than 100 feet (30.5 meters) along the ocean floor, possibly by an anchor that hooked the pipeline and caused a partial tear. The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach.