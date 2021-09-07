Skip to Content
Algae bloom reaches danger level at California reservoir

The white roofs of the Romero Visitor Center are seen in this photograph of the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County at a time of relatively low water levels. Photo taken August 10, 2021.
Andrew Innerarity/ California Department of Water Resources
LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — A bloom of toxic blue-green algae in a Central California reservoir has reached the danger level.

The state Department of Water Resource said Tuesday that lab results show an increase in toxin levels at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County.

Boating is allowed but people and pets should avoid physical contact with the water and algal scum.

Toxic blue-green algae is also known as cyanobacteria. It can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold- and flu-like symptoms.

In Southern California, an algae bloom has reached the warning level at Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County.

