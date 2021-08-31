Caldor Fire evacuees flood Lake Tahoe roads in rush to flee

California

Around Tahoe, special places await a fire's fate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Caldor Fire in Northern California can be measured in more than acres burned. While it has claimed hundreds of homes, it also is churning through and threatening places that have been cherished getaways for generations of Californians and others.

An entire town, South Lake Tahoe, lies in its path. The town is the center of a vast recreation wonderland that includes family cabins, campgrounds dating back decades, historic homes and backcountry trailheads that provide an escape from the metropolitan areas only a few hours away.

As the fire defies a massive effort to contain it, Californians wonder what will be left when the flames are finished.

By Monday night the fire had crossed state highways 50 and 89 and burned mountain cabins as it churned down slopes toward the Tahoe Basin. Flames came within just a few miles of South Lake Tahoe and residents of communities just over the state line in Douglas County, Nevada were warned to get ready to evacuate.

The threat of fire is so widespread that the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests in California would be closed until Sept. 17.

Overnight, the already massive Caldor Fire grew 7 miles (11 kilometers) in direction in one area northeast of Highway 50 and more than 8 miles (13 miles) in another, Cal Fire officials said.

More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes, including crews from Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia, said Mark Ghilarducci, director of California’s Office of Emergency Services. About 250 active-duty soldiers were being trained in Washington state to help with the arduous work of clearing forest debris by hand.