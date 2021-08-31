Plans to expand Santa Maria Cemetery underway
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Managers with the Santa Maria Cemetery District say plans are in the works to expand the Santa Maria Cemetery.
They say this is a project that will enable future generations to be buried alongside their loved ones.
The cemetery district currently operates the cemetery serving people throughout northern Santa Barbara County.
The district provides burials and interring cremated remains.
Find out when crews will begin work on the cemetery
