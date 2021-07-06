Disneyland offering special summer deal for Californians

California

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland is offering a special summer ticket package for Californians.

A three-day, one-park per day ticket can be purchased starting at $249. That's $83 per day.

You can upgrade to a Park Hopper, which gives you access to both Disneyland and California Adventure, for an additional $55.

The discounted ticket package is available until September 30.

Disneyland began welcoming guests into the Happiest Place on Earth at the end of April. It had been closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.