Firefighters work to contain large forest fire near Big Sur

California

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) - California’s weather has begun cooling after a lengthy heat wave but firefighters still face the difficult task of trying to contain a large forest fire in rugged coastal mountains south of Big Sur.

The Willow Fire covered 3.7 square miles of Los Padres National Forest as of late Sunday night, with more than 450 firefighters on the lines.

The fire broke out Thursday evening and burned near the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, a Buddhist monastery located in a remote valley. It's the largest of several wildfires that erupted during days of dangerously high heat up and down the state.