Central Coast to receive more than $11 million for local vaccine efforts

California

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A new infusion of funds for community health centers on the Central Coast is on its way.

The announcement was made Thursday by the office of Rep. Salud Carbajal.

$11.6 million will be divvied up between three agencies: American Indian Health and Services, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and the County of Santa Barbara.

The county will receive the lionshare with more than $5 million.

“Our community health centers have been key partners in keeping our community safe and healthy during the pandemic,” said Rep. Carbajal. “I’m glad to see over $11 million will be used to enhance our ability to get vaccines into the arms of Central Coast residents as quickly, equitably, and effectively as possible.”

The funds are part of the 'American Rescue Plan,' the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.