WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom State of the State address

California

California Governor Gavin Newsom will give his third State of the State address Tuesday night. Newsom is set to speak beginning at 6 p.m.

He will speak from an empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. In a symbolic gesture, Newsom will be surrounded by more than 50,000 empty seats, roughly the number of Californians who have died from COVID-19

The State of the State address is usually held in the morning during joint session of the state Legislature in Sacramento.

The coronavirus pandemic and the state's recovery will likely headline the atypical address.

Newsom said his speech will highlight the “quiet heroes” of the pandemic while striking a sober tone to be “mindful of the lives that have been lost in this pandemic.”

Last year's State of the State address highlights plans to address housing and homelessness. Many of Newsom’s plans were disrupted by the pandemic, but the state did invest heavily in a program to house the homeless in converted hotel rooms.

