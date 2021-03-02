Gov. Newsom to visit vaccination sites in SLO, Ventura counties

California

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom will be visiting San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties Tuesday.

The governor will visit vaccination sites in both counties following an earlier visit at an elementary school in Santa Clara County.

The purpose of the visits is to "highlight the state’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations," the governor's press office said.

California has now administered 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. That number is expected to ramp up again once California receives the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Gov. Newsom will appear at a San Luis Obispo County vaccination site around 3:30 p.m.

He will then travel to Ventura County where he is expected to visit another vaccination site around 7 p.m.

We will provide live streams of these visits on our website.