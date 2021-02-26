DMV extends commercial driver’s license expiration dates to end of May

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for driver's licenses expiring during the pandemic.

Commercial licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements that expire between March and May 2021 will be extended to May 31, 2021.

The DMV said they hope this extension will allow commercial drivers to focus on delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 emergency.

While the extensions are automatic, eligible commercial drivers will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the new extensions. If you would like to have physical documentation, you may request a free paper extension online.

Also in line with federal guidance, commercial drivers whose medical certification expires between Dec. 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021, have an extension to May 31, 2021, to update the certificate. The DMV offers medical certification updates to be submitted online.

License type Expiration month Status Commercial (all types, all ages)

Commercial medical certificates March 2020-May 2021

December 2020-May 2021 Extended to May 31, 2021 Noncommercial (all ages) Beginning March 2020 Expanded eligibility to renew online

or by mail for licenses expiring

during the emergency Learner’s permits (noncommercial) March 2020-May 2021 Extended six months or to a date 24

months from the date of application

While DMV offices remain open to the public, the DMV is still encouraging all customers to use its online services when possible including expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions.

Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required. Vehicle registration renewals can also be done online.