Wineries prepare to reopen outdoor services

California



SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the clouds started to break apart after this week's rain storm, the workers at Rancho Sisquoc Winery east of Orcutt were excited to see customers fill their patio again.



"It was definitely welcome news, yeah, we’ve been closed for over a month and it was nice to get to know that we were going to be open again," said general manager Steve Fennell.



But due to the heavy rain, the winery delayed reopening its outdoor services.



"We are believers of trying to control what we can and not to stress too much about things that we really have no say in, like the weather," said Fennell.



Workers said the winery animals were also ready for customers return.



"The animals are used to seven days a week having some strangers that they can visit, so she’s become much more attached to us," says Fennell.



Managers at Foxen Winery also held off on reopening right away to make sure everything is done the right way.



"We’re really excited, it’s going to be great to open back up and have people here again," said manager Emily Phenicie of Foxen Winery.



Both wineries are reopening outdoors services within the next few days and are taking reservations by phone.