State Public Health director resigns one week after COVID data glitch revealed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Five months into the coronavirus pandemic California's Public Health Director has abruptly resigned.

Dr. Sonia Angell announcing her resignation in an email to staff Sunday night. It takes effect immediately. No reason for leaving was given.

Angell's departure comes about a week after California acknowledged a glitch in the state's COVID-19 data system. That glitch lead to an under reporting of coronavirus cases. Santa Barbara County also pointed to the tech problem when deaths were under reported for more than a month.

Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement thanking Angell for her service.

"I want to thank Dr. Angell for her service to the state and her work to help steer our public health system during this global pandemic, while never losing sight of the importance of health equity." Gov. Gavin Newsom

Angell was appointed the state health officer and California Department of Public Health Director in October 2019.

