Downtown Disney reopens at Disneyland Resort

California

ANAHEIM, Calif. - For the first time in nearly four months, Disneyland has reopened part of its property.

The Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort reopened on Thursday after being closed since mid-March.

The popular shopping and dining hub located between the resort's two theme parks reopened at 10 a.m. with new safety precautions in place.

The World of Disney store, considered by many to be the crown jewel of the Downtown Disney District, also reopened on Thursday.

The area reopened with temperature screenings, physical distancing requirements, and mandatory face coverings in addition to modified hours and parking operations.

The new precautions did not appear to dissuade many from making the trip to the park. According to the Orange County Register, lines snaked across the property prior to the district's reopening.

Disney says it is increasing cleaning and sanitizing at high-traffic spots and hand washing and hand sanitizing stations have been added.

"We have taken enhanced health and safety measures—for you, our other Guests and Cast Members—and we ask that you follow all posted instructions while visiting the Disneyland Resort," Disney said in a press release.

Disney reminded people that there remains a risk of exposure to COVID-19 while at the parks or any other public places. Senior citizens and people with underlying health conditions are especially vulnerable and anyone who visits the park voluntarily assumes the risk of exposure.

Downtown Disney reopened as Disney awaits for the green light from the State of California to reopen the Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks. A timeline for those reopenings is unclear after Disney scrapped a previously announced re-launch date.