Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

Californians mostly staying home for Easter amid virus

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Easter egg hunts are out but drive-in religious services may be in as Californians celebrated the holiday weekend mostly by abiding stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those that didn’t comply risked substantial fines. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office repeated in a video message joined by actor Dwayne Johnson that the outbreak in California may not be as devastating as feared if residents keep avoiding close contact and remain at home. Officials have tightened restrictions that already had closed many public spaces.

PARTY SHOOTING-CALIFORNIA

6 hospitalized after shooting breaks out at California party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A shooting broke out at a party in central California, injuring six people and launching a search for four suspects. The Kern County Sheriff’s office says the party, happening amid statewide stay-at-home orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, may have gone unnoticed until frantic witnesses called 911 from an apartment complex in Bakersfield. Investigators who responded to the scene found 94 shell cases. They said the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude 5.2 quake rattles California-Nevada state line

BODIE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has rattled the remote California-Nevada state line but no damage or injuries have been reported. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and was centered near Bodie, a former gold-mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range. It was followed by several aftershocks. Two were larger than magnitude 3.0.

MICHAEL AVENATTI-JAIL

Judge releases Michael Avenatti from jail over virus threat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has allowed Michael Avenatti to be temporarily freed from a federal jail in New York City to ride out the coronavirus scare at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. The attorney, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, petitioned last month to be released. He said he was at high risk of getting the coronavirus because he had a recent bout with pneumonia, his cellmate had flu-like symptoms and the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he is housed cannot protect him. He must post $1 million bond and then be quarantined for 14 days at a federal facility before spending 90 days at his friend’s house.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEVADA

Coronavirus deaths in Nevada top 100; Burning Man canceled

Nevada’s death toll from the coronavirus has topped 100 as impacts of the outbreak across the state now include cancellation of the annual Burning Man festival. State officials reported 2,700 coronavirus cases with 107 deaths as of Saturday. Burning Man officials said the event in the northern Nevada desert previously scheduled for Aug. 30 to Sept. 7 was canceled for community health and safety. The agency that runs Nevada’s unemployment insurance program said its website would be offline much of Saturday for upgrades.A formation of F-16 jets from the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds demonstration squadron performed a flyover across metro Las Vegas on Saturday. It wasa tribute to health care workers, emergency responders and essential personnel working during the pandemic.

AP-CA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA PROPERTY TAXES

Coronavirus doesn’t delay property taxes in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The coronavirus has delayed income taxes, mortgage payments and evictions in California. But not property taxes. Friday was the deadline to pay those taxes without incurring a hefty penalty and Gov. Gavin Newsom let the date pass without taking any action. Business groups had urged a delay. They argued the same governments that ordered many businesses to close and forced millions out of their jobs should provide help on property taxes. Local governments pushed back. Property tax payments are their largest source of revenue and only collected twice a year. The governments say they need the money because other revenue sources — including taxes on retail sales and hotel rooms — have dried up.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-HOMELESS

Advocates furious after outbreak at San Francisco shelter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s mayor announced that 70 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, infuriating advocates who had sought more aggressive action to protect homeless people. This is the largest outbreak to date at a shelter in California, which has an estimated 150,000 homeless people. State and local officials have repeatedly vowed to protect California’s homeless, but counties have been slow and sometimes disorganized. The debate over what to do with San Francisco’s estimated 8,000 homeless has been loud and contentious in a city long associated with tent camps and panhandlers. Officials in Mayor London Breed’s office said they are working as quickly as they can on an operation unprecedented in scale.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA NURSING HOMES

California offers ship, support to nursing homes amid virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will help skilled nursing facilities wracked by the new virus by providing additional bed space for their patients on a Navy hospital ship and shipping masks and gloves for their workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday the state will also help track the virus in more than 1,000 facilities and isolate those who test positive. Newsom warned that the state’s skilled nursing facilities are especially vulnerable to the virus and that more than 1,200 residents and staff had tested positive. Outbreaks have been reported in facilities from San Bernardino to the San Francisco Bay Area, and dozens of residents have died.

FATALLY STRUCK BY BRICK

Falling brick fatally strikes woman on California highway

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — A woman riding in a car with her grandchildren was fatally struck by a brick that came crashing through the front passenger window and California highway officers suspect someone intentionally dropped the heavy object from an overpass. Authorities said the 63-year-old woman’s grandson pulled over right away on State Route 242 in Concord Friday night and called 911. Paramedics tried to resuscitate the Antioch woman, but she died at the scene. Investigators found bricks on an overpass above the highway and believe someone threw or dropped a brick from there.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA CLOSURES

Taking it to the streets: Oakland closes roads to curb virus

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Amid the shutdowns across the country, Oakland, California, is taking a different approach. The mayor announced Friday that 74 miles will be closed to vehicles to open more space for people. Mayor Libby Schaaf says it will create safe spaces for people to get outside to walk, jog and bike and keep socially distant. It comes as officials worried that Easter coinciding with sunny weather will bring more people out. Extraordinary closures were being implemented at beaches, parks and gardens as California entered its fourth week of a “stay at home” order in a bid to slow the virus.