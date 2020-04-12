Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California

DENVER (AP) — Forty years ago this weekend, the U.S. Olympic Committee voted to boycott the 1980 Moscow Games. It was a decision triggered by President Jimmy Carter, who wanted to send a message to the Soviet Union for invading Afghanistan. It is now widely regarded as one of the worst moves made in the long history of the games. More than 450 American athletes who had qualified for the games didn’t get to compete. The Soviet Union returned the favor by boycotting the Los Angeles Games in 1984. Gold-medal hurdler Edwin Moses called the ordeal horrible. More than 200 of the U.S. athletes never had another chance to compete at an Olympics.