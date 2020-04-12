Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Easter egg hunts are out but drive-in religious services may be in as Californians celebrated the holiday weekend mostly by abiding stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those that didn’t comply risked substantial fines. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office repeated in a video message joined by actor Dwayne Johnson that the outbreak in California may not be as devastating as feared if residents keep avoiding close contact and remain at home. Officials have tightened restrictions that already had closed many public spaces.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A shooting broke out at a party in central California, injuring six people and launching a search for four suspects. The Kern County Sheriff’s office says the party, happening amid statewide stay-at-home orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, may have gone unnoticed until frantic witnesses called 911 from an apartment complex in Bakersfield. Investigators who responded to the scene found 94 shell cases. They said the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

BODIE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has rattled the remote California-Nevada state line but no damage or injuries have been reported. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and was centered near Bodie, a former gold-mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range. It was followed by several aftershocks. Two were larger than magnitude 3.0.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has allowed Michael Avenatti to be temporarily freed from a federal jail in New York City to ride out the coronavirus scare at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. The attorney, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, petitioned last month to be released. He said he was at high risk of getting the coronavirus because he had a recent bout with pneumonia, his cellmate had flu-like symptoms and the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he is housed cannot protect him. He must post $1 million bond and then be quarantined for 14 days at a federal facility before spending 90 days at his friend’s house.