Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

Restrictions tighten during California’s virus-hit Easter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians are being told to keep social distancing and avoid parks, beaches and snowy mountains this Easter weekend, a time when families usually pack them. State and local officials have tightened up restrictions that already had closed many public spaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Violating stay-at-home orders could even result in a ticket that can carry a $1,000 fine. California health officials said Friday that a month of heeding stay-at-home orders may have reduced the peak size of the outbreak. But Gov. Gavin Newsom says it’s crucial to keep practicing safe distancing.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-HOMELESS

Advocates furious after outbreak at San Francisco shelter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s mayor announced that 70 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, infuriating advocates who had sought more aggressive action to protect homeless people. This is the largest outbreak to date at a shelter in California, which has an estimated 150,000 homeless people. State and local officials have repeatedly vowed to protect California’s homeless, but counties have been slow and sometimes disorganized. The debate over what to do with San Francisco’s estimated 8,000 homeless has been loud and contentious in a city long associated with tent camps and panhandlers. Officials in Mayor London Breed’s office said they are working as quickly as they can on an operation unprecedented in scale.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA NURSING HOMES

California offers ship, support to nursing homes amid virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will help skilled nursing facilities wracked by the new virus by providing additional bed space for their patients on a Navy hospital ship and shipping masks and gloves for their workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday the state will also help track the virus in more than 1,000 facilities and isolate those who test positive. Newsom warned that the state’s skilled nursing facilities are especially vulnerable to the virus and that more than 1,200 residents and staff had tested positive. Outbreaks have been reported in facilities from San Bernardino to the San Francisco Bay Area, and dozens of residents have died.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA CLOSURES

Taking it to the streets: Oakland closes roads to curb virus

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Amid the shutdowns across the country, Oakland, California, is taking a different approach. The mayor announced Friday that 74 miles will be closed to vehicles to open more space for people. Mayor Libby Schaaf says it will create safe spaces for people to get outside to walk, jog and bike and keep socially distant. It comes as officials worried that Easter coinciding with sunny weather will bring more people out. Extraordinary closures were being implemented at beaches, parks and gardens as California entered its fourth week of a “stay at home” order in a bid to slow the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEWSPAPERS-GOVERNMENT HELP

California newspapers seek state help as virus hits revenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California newspapers are asking the state to rescue their industry as the economic crisis from the coronavirus slashes print advertising revenues. The California News Publishers Association made the dire request for grants and low-interest loans this week in a letter to the governor and state lawmakers. The group said 33 daily newspapers reported losing on average $1 million in print ads in March. Newspapers also are seeking ways to boost readership, including sales tax exemptions and tax deductions for subscribers and advertisers. Hundreds of journalists have been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NO-CRIME

Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside

CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom-and-pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. In Chicago, one of America’s most violent cities, drug arrests have plummeted 42% in the weeks since the mayor ordered the city to shut down, compared with the same period last year. Overall, Chicago’s crime declined 10% last month, a trend playing out across the U.S. Much of the decrease has taken place because of tougher security policies and gang truces. But the imposition of near-total limits on movement is likely driving it down further.

CALIFORNIA STORMS

Wintry spring storm brings heavy rain to Southern California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Heavy rain has filled streams and caused roadway flooding in parts of Southern California as a week-long winter-like storm takes what’s expected to be its final shot before heading out of the region. A flash flood warning was posted Friday morning for central San Diego County while lower level flood advisories and watches have been issued elsewhere in the region. Winter storm warnings remain in effect in Southern California’s mountains. The National Weather Service says downtown Los Angeles saw its sixth consecutive April day of measurable rain on Friday, breaking the old April record of five days set in 1983.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-VP SEARCH

Joe Biden’s next big decision: Choosing a running mate

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expects to name a vice presidential vetting committee next week. That’s according to three Democrats with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans. He has already committed to picking a woman as his running mate. Biden told donors during a virtual fundraiser that his team has discussed naming his choice well ahead of the Democratic convention in mid-August. Biden must consider the demands of a diverse party. And he’s stated his desire for a governing partner who is “simpatico” with his approach and “ready to be president on a moment’s notice.”

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-APPLE-GOOGLE-VIRUS-TRACKING

Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking

Apple and Google are leveraging smartphone technology to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in a momentous joint effort. New software the companies plan to add to phones would enable the use of Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers. The idea is to help governments roll out apps for so-called “contact tracing” that will run on iPhones and Android phones alike. Developers have already created such apps in countries including Singapore, China and the Czech Republic _ but some use location data and are invasive. Apple and Google say user privacy and security are baked into their design.

AP-US-SEXUAL-MISCONDUCT-WEINSTEIN

Los Angeles adds new sexual battery count against Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint. The district attorney’s office says Friday the charge was filed over allegations that the former movie mogul sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010. The woman was initially interviewed by detectives as a corroborating witness but recently provided details showing her alleged assault occurred within the 10-year statute of limitations. Weinstein was convicted earlier this year of rape in New York and remains imprisoned on a 23-year sentence. His spokesman had no immediate comment on the new charge.