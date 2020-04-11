Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Webster, the former NHL and WHA forward who went on to coach the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings, died Friday. He was 71. The Carolina Hurricanes announced Webster’s death. Webster scored 53 goals and helped the franchise — then the New England Whalers — win the World Hockey Association’s first title in 1972-73. He also was an assistant coach in Carolina, and son-in-law L.J. Scarpace was the team’s video coach. Webster had 33 goals and 42 assists in 102 career NHL games with Boston, Detroit and California Webster then jumped to the WHA, where he had 220 goals and 205 assists in 352 games with the Whalers.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension through the 2021-22 season. MacDermid has become a regular on the blue line for the Kings this season, getting three goals and five assists in a career-high 45 games. He has scored 13 points with 115 penalty minutes during parts of three seasons with Los Angeles. MacDermid signed with the Kings as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

UNDATED (AP) — What’s wrong with Dana White? Everyone else in the world of sports understands this is a time to stand down because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the UFC’s undisputed ruler seems determined to put others in harm’s way to provide his Roman gladiator-style of alleged entertainment. And, let’s not forget, to keep huge chunks of money flowing into his bank account. Talk about viral denial. White’s nutty insistence on staging UFC 249 from a tribal casino in California’s Central Valley has been shut down. But White isn’t backing down from his idea of setting up an octagon on “Fight Island.”

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s cancellation of pro days and team visits because of the coronavirus pandemic likely will impact the draft prospects of injured players and those with checkered pasts. Those who performed poorly at the scouting combine or didn’t participate in drills won’t get another opportunity to make a more favorable impression. Only about a quarter of pro days were held before the NFL shut down March 13. Among players who could have used face time with teams are Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, California safety Ashtyn Davis, Arkansas tight end C.J. O’Grady, and receivers Tee Higgins of Clemson and Laviska Shenault of Colorado.