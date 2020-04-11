Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians are being told to keep social distancing and avoid parks, beaches and snowy mountains this Easter weekend, a time when families usually pack them. State and local officials have tightened up restrictions that already had closed many public spaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Violating stay-at-home orders could even result in a ticket that can carry a $1,000 fine. California health officials said Friday that a month of heeding stay-at-home orders may have reduced the peak size of the outbreak. But Gov. Gavin Newsom says it’s crucial to keep practicing safe distancing.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s mayor announced that 70 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, infuriating advocates who had sought more aggressive action to protect homeless people. This is the largest outbreak to date at a shelter in California, which has an estimated 150,000 homeless people. State and local officials have repeatedly vowed to protect California’s homeless, but counties have been slow and sometimes disorganized. The debate over what to do with San Francisco’s estimated 8,000 homeless has been loud and contentious in a city long associated with tent camps and panhandlers. Officials in Mayor London Breed’s office said they are working as quickly as they can on an operation unprecedented in scale.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will help skilled nursing facilities wracked by the new virus by providing additional bed space for their patients on a Navy hospital ship and shipping masks and gloves for their workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday the state will also help track the virus in more than 1,000 facilities and isolate those who test positive. Newsom warned that the state’s skilled nursing facilities are especially vulnerable to the virus and that more than 1,200 residents and staff had tested positive. Outbreaks have been reported in facilities from San Bernardino to the San Francisco Bay Area, and dozens of residents have died.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Amid the shutdowns across the country, Oakland, California, is taking a different approach. The mayor announced Friday that 74 miles will be closed to vehicles to open more space for people. Mayor Libby Schaaf says it will create safe spaces for people to get outside to walk, jog and bike and keep socially distant. It comes as officials worried that Easter coinciding with sunny weather will bring more people out. Extraordinary closures were being implemented at beaches, parks and gardens as California entered its fourth week of a “stay at home” order in a bid to slow the virus.