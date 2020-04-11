California News Digest

California

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

OAKLAND, Calif. — Easter egg hunts are out but drive-in religious services may be in as Californians celebrated the holiday weekend mostly by abiding by stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. By Daisy Nguyen and Don Thompson. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA PROPERTY TAXES

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The coronavirus has delayed income taxes, mortgage payments and evictions in California. But not property taxes. By Adam Beam. SENT: 620 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NO CRIMES

CHICAGO — The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom-and-pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. In Chicago, one of America’s most violent cities, drug arrests have plummeted 42% in the weeks since the mayor ordered the city to shut down, compared with the same period last year. Overall, Chicago’s crime declined 10% last month, a trend playing out across the U.S. By Stephanie Dazio, Franklin Briceno and Michael Tarm. SENT: 1045 words, photos.

PARTY SHOOTING

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A shooting broke out at a party in central California, sending six people to the hospital and launching a search for four suspects. SENT: 245 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEVADA

Nevada’s death toll from the coronavirus has topped 100 as the sweeping impacts of the outbreak across the state now include cancellation of the annual Burning Man festival. By Paul Davenport. SENT: 470 words.

MICHAEL AVENATTI-JAIL

LOS ANGELES — A judge has allowed Michael Avenatti to be temporarily freed from a federal jail in New York City and to ride out the coronavirus scare at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. SENT: 200 words.

CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE

BODIE, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 rattled the remote California-Nevada state line but no damage or injuries were reported.

SPORTS:

OLY-1980 BOYCOTT

Forty years ago this weekend, the U.S. Olympic Committee voted to boycott the 1980 Moscow Games. It was a decision triggered by President Jimmy Carter, who wanted to send a message to the Soviet Union for invading Afghanistan. It is now widely regarded as one of the worst moves made in the long history of the games. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 690 words, photo.