California

Associated Press California Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Los Angeles bureau is reachable at 213-626-1200 and the San Francisco bureau at 415-495-1708. Send daybook items to California@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for California and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 11 8:00 PM CANCELED: The HU begin North American tour * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Well, 7401 White Ln Ste 7, Bakersfield, CA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/TheHuOfficial

Contacts: Kelly Walsh, SRO PR, kwalsh@sropr.com; Jamie Roberts, Better Noise Music, jamie@betternoise.com, 1 212 334 3160;

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 11 – Sunday, Apr. 26 POSTPONED: Inaugural Los Angeles International Dance Festival – POSTPONED: Los Angeles International Dance Festival, inaugural event featuring dance performances, films, workshops and masterclasses across multiple venues in Los Angeles, CA, designed to educate and inspire audiences of all ages * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: https://laidf.org/, https://twitter.com/LAIDF2020

Contacts: Los Angeles International Dance Festival, laidf2020@gmail.com

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 11 POSTPONED: Earth Focus Environmental Film Festival in LA – POSTPONED: Earth Focus Environmental Film Festival, dedicated to exploring and discussing environmental issues. This year’s event celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (22 Apr) * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.kcetlink.org/, https://twitter.com/KCET, #EarthFocus

Contacts: Allison Gray, Public Media Group of Southern California, agray@pmgsocal.org, 1 747 201 5298; Nichole Goodman, KCETLink, ngoodman@kcet.org;

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Apr. 12 Easter Sunday – Easter Sunday, celebrated worldwide by Catholics and Protestant Christians

——————–

——————–

Monday, Apr. 13 8:00 PM CANCELED: Mika begins North American tour – CANCELED: Mika begins North American tour * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Masonic, 1111 California St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/mikasounds

Contacts: Bryan Kehn, Republic Records, Bryan.Kehn@umusic.com, 1 212 331 2404

——————–

Monday, Apr. 13 Easter Monday

——————–

Monday, Apr. 13 ‘Leave It to Beaver’ actor Tony Dow celebrates 75th birthday – 75th birthday of Tony Dow, American actor, producer and director best known for his role as Wally Cleaver in sitcom ‘Leave It to Beaver’

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Apr. 13 Franklin Resources: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://investors.franklinresources.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/FTI_US

Contacts: Skip Stallings, Franklin Investor Relations, lstallings@frk.com, 1 650 312 2913