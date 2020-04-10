Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

California

California governor encouraged by drop in ICU placements

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has seen its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the number of ICU placements declined by 1.9% on Wednesday. He said the decline was encouraging, but urged people not to read too much into it. Newsom has said the number of ICU hospitalizations is a key indicator for how many health care workers and medical supplies the state needs. Newsom also said California hospitals are using only about one-third of their ventilators. He said about 8,000 ventilators are available. California has more than 19,100 cases and at least 507 deaths.

Oakland officers lose discipline hearing over fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Five Oakland police officers facing termination over the fatal shooting of a homeless man lost an important step in their disciplinary process when a hearing officer affirmed a recommendation that they be fired. The hearing officer agreed with the Oakland Police Commission’s finding that the officers should lose their jobs because of their actions on March 11, 2018, when they shot and killed Joshua Pawlik. Gennaco’s report is not the final step in the disciplinary process. The officers have the right to have an outside arbitrator review the case.

California lawmakers want details on Newsom’s big mask buy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are pressing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration for more details on how it will distribute and ensure the quality of hundreds of millions of new protective masks it’s buying amid the coronavirus outbreak. State Sen. Holly Mitchell asked Newsom’s finance director Thursday for details on the contract Newsom announced to bring 200 million masks per month into the state. Her request came in a letter allowing Newsom to spend money to execute the contract quickly. But Mitchell says lawmakers need more detailed information on who will get the masks.

Drums, dancers livestream as virus moves powwows online

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The largest powwows in the country have been canceled and postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal members have found a new outlet online with the Social Distance Powwow. They’re sharing videos of colorful displays of culture and tradition that are at their essence meant to uplift people during difficult times. The posts have become a nearly daily dose of medicine, songs, dances, well wishes, humor and happy birthdays. The site also hosts a live powwow on the weekend where an emcee patches in drum groups, singers and dancers from across the country.

Civil rights pioneer and face of gay marriage dies at 95

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon, who with her longtime partner was among the first same-sex couples to marry, has died. Then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom decided to challenge state marriage laws by issuing licenses to everyone in 2004, but the state Supreme Court voided the unions before overturning the state’s ban on gay marriage in 2008. They wed again that year, shortly before her wife, Del Martin, died at the age of 87. The couple had been together more than 50 years. Newsom, California’s governor, announced her death and called her one of his heroes. She died of natural causes at her San Francisco home. Lyon was 95.

Coronavirus forces new approaches to fighting wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — They are two disasters that require opposite responses: To save lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19, people are being told to remain isolated. But in a wildfire, thousands of firefighters will be summoned to work in close quarters for weeks. That’s requiring the U.S. Forest Service and others to change strategies. In light of the “unprecedented challenge” of the pandemic, Forest Service Chief Victoria Christiansen says resources will be used only when there is a reasonable expectation of success in protecting life and critical property and infrastructure. Wildfires have already broken out in Texas and Florida, and agencies are scrambling to finish plans for a new approach.

Biden’s next big decision: Choosing a running mate

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expects to name a vice presidential vetting committee next week. That’s according to three Democrats with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans. He has already committed to picking a woman as his running mate. Biden told donors during a virtual fundraiser that his team has discussed naming his choice well ahead of the Democratic convention in mid-August. Biden must consider the demands of a diverse party. And he’s stated his desire for a governing partner who is “simpatico” with his approach and “ready to be president on a moment’s notice.”

Man awaiting retrial in deadly warehouse blaze may be freed

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man awaiting retrial in a fire that killed 36 partygoers at an Oakland warehouse may be released from jail because of the coronavirus outbreak. Alameda County prosecutors say a judge is likely to rule Friday that Derick Almena should be freed from Santa Rita Jail and placed in an electronic monitoring program. Almena’s attorney Tony Serra told the San Jose Mercury News that lawyers and a judge will teleconference and there is a strong possibility that officials will release his client. The jail has had 11 confirmed inmate cases of the coronavirus. Almena is facing a retrial on involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2016 “Ghost Ship” blaze.

US expels thousands to Mexico after largely halting asylum

U.S. authorities say they’ve sent nearly 10,000 Mexican and Central American border crossers back to Mexico under new rules designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The Trump administration has essentially shut down the nation’s asylum system by setting aside decades of immigration laws. People seeking refuge in the U.S. are whisked to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum. The Trump administration is relying on a seldom-used public health law and has offered little detail on the rules. Fewer than 100 people are now in Customs and Border Protection custody.

Angry California anglers disrupt sport fishing ban meeting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A teleconference with California regulators to discuss a potential limited ban on freshwater sport fishing amid the coronavirus pandemic was canceled after it descended into chaos. Some attendees called officials fascists and shouted make fishing great again. The state’s Fish and Game commissioners were supposed to discuss potential fishing limits Thursday to fishing in some rural areas amid concerns by local officials that visiting anglers might spread the virus. The meeting was overwhelmed by more than 500 participants. Many mistakenly believed the commission might cancel the state’s entire fishing season. That’s because a group of conservative politicians, sheriffs and media outlets said that’s what state officials were planning.