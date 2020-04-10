Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UFC 249 has been canceled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped UFC President Dana White’s plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights, White announced the decision to cease competition Thursday on ESPN, the UFC’s broadcast partner. UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18, and White planned to follow it with weekly fight cards from Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino on tribal land in California’s Central Valley.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. Cooks spent the past two seasons with the Rams after they acquired him from New England and gave him an $81 million contract extension before he played a game for them. Cooks caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards in 2018 with the Rams’ NFC championship team. He managed just 42 catches last season while overcoming the latest in a series of concussions during his six-year NFL career.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are getting together for workouts while the NBA season is suspended _ via video conference calls. Up to 10 players at a time tune in to do workouts led by the team’s performance staff since the league shut down practice facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve also been using workout equipment tailored for each player and provided by the team. Coach Doc Rivers says that’s led to trash talking while watching each other work out.

NEW YORK (AP) — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion. That is up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion. The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes’ evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys. That team was listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking. The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion and the Chicago Cubs fourth at $3.2 billion. Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million. MLB’s average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion.

UNDATED (AP) — Rich Eisen’s weekday talk show will have a new home for the next two months. NBC Sports Network has announced that it will air the last two hours of “The Rich Eisen Show” every weekday beginning Monday. The show begins at noon eastern time on a network of national radio affiliates, including Sirius/XM. The show is based out of Los Angeles and attracts an eclectic mix of guests from sports and entertainment. NBCSN will have three hours of sports talk Monday through Friday. Mike Tirico’s “Lunch Talk Live” airs for an hour.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says he probably won’t feel any closure on the Los Angeles Lakers’ remarkable season unless the NBA is able to finish the 2019-20 campaign. James says the world’s health and safety is infinitely more important than sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers were cruising toward their first playoff berth since 2013 when the NBA season was suspended March 11. James initially expressed reluctance about playing games in empty arenas, or the possibility of NBA teams gathering in the same city to complete the season in a form of sports quarantine. The 16-time All-Star selection now says he is up for anything that’s safe and smart.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free on $30,000 bond after he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison. His attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is innocent of the charge. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton’s ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.

UNDATED (AP) — For the last three decades, Jim Nantz has been the voice in living rooms and restaurant bars and anywhere else fans were watching the two biggest sporting events on the Spring calendar. He went from the Final Four to the Masters. And now the CBS Sports broadcaster is home at Pebble Beach. Just like everyone else, he’s staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down sports. He says he can’t even articulate how much he misses his routine. But he says he’s not consumed by it because of the crisis and the suffering.