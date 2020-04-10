Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has seen its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the number of ICU placements declined by 1.9% on Wednesday. He said the decline was encouraging, but urged people not to read too much into it. Newsom has said the number of ICU hospitalizations is a key indicator for how many health care workers and medical supplies the state needs. Newsom also said California hospitals are using only about one-third of their ventilators. He said about 8,000 ventilators are available. California has more than 19,100 cases and at least 507 deaths.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Five Oakland police officers facing termination over the fatal shooting of a homeless man lost an important step in their disciplinary process when a hearing officer affirmed a recommendation that they be fired. The hearing officer agreed with the Oakland Police Commission’s finding that the officers should lose their jobs because of their actions on March 11, 2018, when they shot and killed Joshua Pawlik. Gennaco’s report is not the final step in the disciplinary process. The officers have the right to have an outside arbitrator review the case.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are pressing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration for more details on how it will distribute and ensure the quality of hundreds of millions of new protective masks it’s buying amid the coronavirus outbreak. State Sen. Holly Mitchell asked Newsom’s finance director Thursday for details on the contract Newsom announced to bring 200 million masks per month into the state. Her request came in a letter allowing Newsom to spend money to execute the contract quickly. But Mitchell says lawmakers need more detailed information on who will get the masks.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The largest powwows in the country have been canceled and postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal members have found a new outlet online with the Social Distance Powwow. They’re sharing videos of colorful displays of culture and tradition that are at their essence meant to uplift people during difficult times. The posts have become a nearly daily dose of medicine, songs, dances, well wishes, humor and happy birthdays. The site also hosts a live powwow on the weekend where an emcee patches in drum groups, singers and dancers from across the country.