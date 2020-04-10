California

Associated Press California Daybook for Friday, Apr. 10.

Friday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Stephen M. White Middle – LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Stephen M. White Middle School to offer free meals to those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Stephen M White Middle School, 22102 S Figueroa St, Carson, CA

Friday, Apr. 10 – Sunday, Apr. 12 POSTPONED: WonderCon Anaheim – POSTPONED: WonderCon Anaheim, celebration of comic books and pop culture * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA

Friday, Apr. 10 – Thursday, Apr. 16 CANCELED: Sacramento Food Film Festival – CANCELED: Sacramento Food Film Festival, celebration of food and film from all around the world * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Sacramento, CA

Friday, Apr. 10 Good Friday – Good Friday (aka Holy Friday), religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Friday, Apr. 10 – Monday, Oct. 19 POSTPONED: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – POSTPONED: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival first weekend, headlined by Rage Against The Machine (Friday), Travis Scott (Saturday) and Frank Ocean (Sunday) * Postponed to 9-18 Oct due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Empire Polo Club, 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA

Saturday, Apr. 11 8:00 PM CANCELED: The HU begin North American tour * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Well, 7401 White Ln Ste 7, Bakersfield, CA

Saturday, Apr. 11 – Sunday, Apr. 26 POSTPONED: Inaugural Los Angeles International Dance Festival – POSTPONED: Los Angeles International Dance Festival, inaugural event featuring dance performances, films, workshops and masterclasses across multiple venues in Los Angeles, CA, designed to educate and inspire audiences of all ages * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, Apr. 11 POSTPONED: Earth Focus Environmental Film Festival in LA – POSTPONED: Earth Focus Environmental Film Festival, dedicated to exploring and discussing environmental issues. This year’s event celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (22 Apr) * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Sunday, Apr. 12 Easter Sunday – Easter Sunday, celebrated worldwide by Catholics and Protestant Christians