Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has quietly shut down the nation’s asylum system for the first time in decades amid the coronavirus. The U.S. has used an obscure public health law to justify one of its most aggressive border enforcement tactics ever. People seeking refuge in the U.S. are whisked to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum. The government has temporarily swept aside decades-old national and international laws, saying holding people in custody is considered too dangerous. A congressional aide tells The Associated Press that the U.S. has expelled more than 7,000 people in less than two weeks.

California to buy 200 million masks a month amid outbreak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks a month during the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom made the announcement Tuesday during an appearance on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The masks will be made overseas. Newsom said the state has signed multiple contracts with an unidentified consortium of nonprofits and a California-based manufacturer to obtain the masks. State taxpayers will pay $495 million upfront. Other payments will be made as shipments arrive. The Newsom administration estimates total payments will be $990 million. California and other states have had trouble finding enough masks during the outbreak.

Virus fears may free Ghost Ship fire defendant from jail

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with manslaughter in the Ghost Ship blaze that killed 36 partygoers at an Oakland warehouse may be released from jail because of the coronavirus outbreak. Alameda County prosecutors say Wednesday that a judge has ruled Derick Almena should be freed from Santa Rita Jail in the Bay Area and placed in an electronic monitoring program. Almena’s attorney Tony Serra told the San Jose Mercury News that lawyers and a judge will teleconference Friday and there is a “strong” possibility that officials will release his client. The jail has had 11 confirmed inmate cases of the coronavirus. Almena is facing retrial on involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2016 blaze.

Virus-hit nursing home evacuated as staff stays away

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Nursing homes are one of the highest-risk centers for coronavirus outbreaks, with several hundred patients infected throughout California and six deaths in a single facility in the San Francisco Bay Area. Now, more than 80 residents of a Riverside home have been moved to other facilities after many employees failed to report for duty. The patients were transferred Wednesday from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. At least 16 staff members there had the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, six residents have died at a care home in Hayward in San Francisco’s East Bay region.

Massive effort to get Los Angeles homeless into hotels

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles has embarked on an unprecedented effort to bring thousands of homeless people off the streets and into hotels to protect the most vulnerable as the coronavirus continues to spread. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that money from the federal government would help pay for at least 15,000 hotel rooms statewide during the pandemic. But Los Angeles County has the state’s largest concentration of homeless people and has set its own goal of 15,000 rooms. The rooms are set aside for the most vulnerable people, those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions.

Justice delayed: Virus crisis upends courts system across US

BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as people accused of crimes have their trials delayed. The public health crisis could build a legal backlog that overwhelms courts across the country, leaving some defendants behind bars longer and forcing prosecutors to decide which cases to pursue and which to let slide. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. Many judges are holding hearings over the phone or video chat to keep all cases from grinding to a halt.

Pandemic deals blow to plastic bag bans, plastic reduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.

California governor considers aid for immigrants amid virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is exploring ways to help people living in the country illegally who are not eligible for federal economic stimulus benefits. Newsom said Tuesday he plans to unveil his plan next month. He said it will be part of a broader package of economic stimulus strategies that are separate from federal benefits. Last month Congress approved a $2.2 trillion aid package that will give cash payments to most Americans. But those living in the country illegally are not eligible to get that money. California’s revenues have tumbled amid the crisis and it’s unclear how much will be available to help immigrants.

California ventilators en route to New York, other states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California National Guard is flying ventilators to New York, New Jersey and Illinois as part of an effort to help other states manage a crush or coronavirus hospitalizations. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the three states are getting some of California’s ventilators a day after he announced the state would lend 500 to states in need. A spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the rest of the state’s machines will go to Maryland, Delaware, Nevada and the District of Columbia. The list of states is slightly different than the states Vice President Mike Pence listed Monday.

Disney, musicians union agree on virus-related furloughs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney and a union representing musicians that perform at its theme parks have reached an agreement that extends the company’s furloughs to union workers while maintaining their health benefits. A joint statement from the union and the company says the agreement was reached Tuesday night. It’s not immediately known how many union workers will be affected by the furloughs, which will be effective April 19. Disney shut down its Florida and California theme parks last month as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the United States. Workers have been paid but Disney recently announced furloughs for some non-union staff.