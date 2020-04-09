Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says he probably won’t feel any closure on the Los Angeles Lakers’ remarkable season unless the NBA is able to finish the 2019-20 campaign. James says the world’s health and safety is infinitely more important than sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers were cruising toward their first playoff berth since 2013 when the NBA season was suspended March 11. James initially expressed reluctance about playing games in empty arenas, or the possibility of NBA teams gathering in the same city to complete the season in a form of sports quarantine. The 16-time All-Star selection now says he is up for anything that’s safe and smart.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are getting together for workouts while the NBA season is suspended _ via video conference calls. Up to 10 players at a time tune in to do workouts led by the team’s performance staff since the league shut down practice facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve also been using workout equipment tailored for each player and provided by the team. Coach Doc Rivers says that’s led to trash talking while watching each other work out.

UNDATED (AP) — Kobe Bryant is back atop the best-seller lists. The latest release from Bryant’s Granity Studios, “The Wizenard Series: Season One” will debut at No. 1 on The New York Times’ middle-grade hardcover list that will be published April 19. Earlier this week, it had already hit No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list for children’s basketball books. Bryant and daughter Gianna were among nine who died in a helicopter crash in late January

UNDATED (AP) — The three biggest U.S.-based sports leagues currently most affected by the coronavirus crisis are trying to figure out a path forward for if and when games resume. The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have some similar constraints. Public and player health are the most pressing issues and decisions would need widespread federal, state and local support. But there are also unique challenges for each of the three leagues, which have different schedules and playing arrangements.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free on $30,000 bond after he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison. His attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is innocent of the charge. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton’s ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.

UNDATED (AP) — For the last three decades, Jim Nantz has been the voice in living rooms and restaurant bars and anywhere else fans were watching the two biggest sporting events on the Spring calendar. He went from the Final Four to the Masters. And now the CBS Sports broadcaster is home at Pebble Beach. Just like everyone else, he’s staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down sports. He says he can’t even articulate how much he misses his routine. But he says he’s not consumed by it because of the crisis and the suffering.

UNDATED (AP) — The trial date for the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s gender discrimination case has been pushed back to June 16. Players for the team filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer last year. They allege that they have not been paid equitably when compared to players on the men’s team and have asked for more than $66 million in damages. The trial date was originally set for May 5 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.