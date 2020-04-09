Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has quietly shut down the nation’s asylum system for the first time in decades amid the coronavirus. The U.S. has used an obscure public health law to justify one of its most aggressive border enforcement tactics ever. People seeking refuge in the U.S. are whisked to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum. The government has temporarily swept aside decades-old national and international laws, saying holding people in custody is considered too dangerous. A congressional aide tells The Associated Press that the U.S. has expelled more than 7,000 people in less than two weeks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks a month during the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom made the announcement Tuesday during an appearance on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The masks will be made overseas. Newsom said the state has signed multiple contracts with an unidentified consortium of nonprofits and a California-based manufacturer to obtain the masks. State taxpayers will pay $495 million upfront. Other payments will be made as shipments arrive. The Newsom administration estimates total payments will be $990 million. California and other states have had trouble finding enough masks during the outbreak.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with manslaughter in the Ghost Ship blaze that killed 36 partygoers at an Oakland warehouse may be released from jail because of the coronavirus outbreak. Alameda County prosecutors say Wednesday that a judge has ruled Derick Almena should be freed from Santa Rita Jail in the Bay Area and placed in an electronic monitoring program. Almena’s attorney Tony Serra told the San Jose Mercury News that lawyers and a judge will teleconference Friday and there is a “strong” possibility that officials will release his client. The jail has had 11 confirmed inmate cases of the coronavirus. Almena is facing retrial on involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2016 blaze.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Nursing homes are one of the highest-risk centers for coronavirus outbreaks, with several hundred patients infected throughout California and six deaths in a single facility in the San Francisco Bay Area. Now, more than 80 residents of a Riverside home have been moved to other facilities after many employees failed to report for duty. The patients were transferred Wednesday from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. At least 16 staff members there had the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, six residents have died at a care home in Hayward in San Francisco’s East Bay region.