California News Digest 1:30 pm

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, a key indicator of how many health care workers and medical supplies are needed, and the state’s hospitals have thousands of ventilators available should the number of sickest patients surge, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. By Adam Beam. UPCOMING: 400 words by 3 p.m., then 750 words by 4:30 p.m., photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA FISHING

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teleconference with California regulators to discuss a potential limited ban on freshwater fishing amid the coronavirus pandemic was abruptly canceled Thursday when it descended into chaos, with some of those who called in branding officials as “fascists” and shouting “make fishing great again.” SENT: 425 words, photos. UPCOMING: 600 words by 3 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WILDFIRES

BOISE, Idaho — They are two disasters that require opposite responses: To save lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19, people are being told to remain isolated. But in a wildfire, thousands of firefighters must work in close quarters for weeks at a time. Wildfires have already broken out in Texas and Florida, and agencies are scrambling to finish plans for a new approach. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 980 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTS

BOSTON — Courthouses shuttered. Thousands of trials on hold. Legal deadlines pushed. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court. By Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Tarm. SENT: 963 words, photo.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA:

OBIT-GAY MARRIAGE PIONEER

SAN FRANCISCO— Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon, who married her partner in one of the first legal same-sex marriages in California, has died at her San Francisco home. She was 95. By Janie Har. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

WAREHOUSE PARTY FIRE

OAKLAND, Calif. — A man awaiting retrial in a fire that killed 36 partygoers at a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse has been ordered released from jail because of the coronavirus outbreak. SENT: 456 words, photos.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA:

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BORDER ENFORCEMENT

U.S. authorities say they have expelled nearly 10,000 Mexican and Central American border crossers to Mexico under new rules designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The Trump administration has empowered itself to set aside decades of immigration laws. People seeking refuge in the U.S. are whisked to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum. Fewer than 100 people are in Customs and Border Protection custody. By Maria Verza and Ben Fox. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA STORMS

LOS ANGELES — Rain and snow continued to fall Thursday on parts of California as a wet spring following a no-show winter pushed back against resurgent dryness that spread over three-quarters of the state this year. By John Antczak. SENT: 330 words.

BUSINESS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOME BUYING STRUGGLES

Would-be home sellers and buyers in the United States as well as in Europe are caught in the grip of a pandemic that has upended the housing market just as it was entering the busy spring season. By Michael Casey and Alexandra Olson. SENT: 1,056 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT:

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors denied allegations that investigators deliberately withheld and fabricated evidence to entrap actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other prominent parents charged with cheating the college admissions process. By Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 564 words, photos.

SPORTS:

BBO–MLB FRANCHISE VALUES

NEW YORK — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion, up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion. SENT: 185 words, photo.

SOC–FIFA INVESTIGATION

NEW YORK — Two former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives were allowed to remain free on $15 million appearance bonds, three days after they were indicted as part of the U.S. government’s investigation of soccer corruption. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 411 words.

___

