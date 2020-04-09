California

Associated Press California Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 09.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Los Angeles bureau is reachable at 213-626-1200 and the San Francisco bureau at 415-495-1708. Send daybook items to California@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for California and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 8:30 AM California Fish and Game Commission emergency meeting – California Fish and Game Commission emergency meeting to discuss delegating temporary authority to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to delay, suspend or restrict sport or recreational fishing if the director of CDFW, in consultation with the president of the Commission, finds that such action is necessary to protect against the threat from COVID-19 based on state, federal, local, and tribal public health guidance and public safety needs

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/CAgovernment

Contacts: Jordan Traverso, CDFW , Jordan.Traverso@wildlife.ca.gov, 1 916 654 9937

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 9:00 AM LA Council President hosts CD6 Drive-Thru Food Pantry Giveaway – Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez hosts a CD6 Drive-Thru Food Pantry Giveaway in partnership with the Los Angeles Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and Labor Community Services, to assist those in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Van Nuys City Hall, 14410 Sylvan St, Van Nuys, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: Rick Coca, Los Angeles City Councilman Nury Martinez communications, rick.coca@lacity.org, 1 213 473 7006

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 10:00 AM LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Curtis Middle School – LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Curtis Middle School to offer free meals to those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Curtiss Middle School, 1254 E Helmick St, Carson, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lagalaxy.com, https://twitter.com/LAGalaxy

Contacts: Brendan Hannan, LA Galaxy Communications Director, bhannan@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2245, 1 720 937 8962; Chris Glidden , LA Galaxy , cglidden@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 4623 ; Vicky Mercado , LA Galaxy , vmercado@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2215 ;

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 11:00 AM United Chambers of Commerce holds special presentation on how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affects employers

Weblinks: http://unitedchambers.org

Contacts: Marian Jocz, United Chambers of Commerce, marian@unitedchambers.org, 1 818 981 4491

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 09 11:00 AM BizFed hosts conversation on property taxes and the business climate – Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed) hosts a conversation on property taxes and the business climate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with local officials

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.bizfed.org, https://twitter.com/BizFed

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 12:00 PM California Governor Gavin Newsom provides update on the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Weblinks: http://www.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/CAgovernment

Contacts: California Governor’s Press Office, govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov, 1 916 445 4571

The teleconference is open to credentialed media only, reporters must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov and provide the names of all participating media members to receive dial-in information and ask questions over the phone. * Live stream: Twitter @CAgovernor and on Facebook of California Governor

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 12:30 PM Dem Reps. Jason Crow and Katie Porter hold press conference call on Defense Production Act – Democratic Reps. Jason Crow and Katie Porter hold press conference call, advocating for the Frontline Health Care Workers Assistance Act, which requires President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act to mobilize the manufacturing and procurement of medical supplies for health care workers on the frontline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: https://crow.house.gov/

Contacts: Anne Feldman , Office of Rep. Jason Crow, anne.feldman@mail.house.gov, 1 202 713 8147; Jordan Wong, Office of Rep. Katie Porter, 1 202 875 2018;

Register to join the Zoom press conference at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Dq9aMqI5Q2iDp2STfMFZxQ

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 1:00 PM Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly answers questions on Quora

Weblinks: https://www.quora.com/session/Mary-C-Daly/3, https://twitter.com/SFFed

Contacts: Marshall Eckblad, FRB San Francisco press, marshall.eckblad@sf.frb.org, 1 415 977 3843

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 1:00 PM LABC hosts webinar on coronavirus and California’s housing crisis – Los Angeles Business Council and Wells Fargo host a discussion on what’s being done to address homelessness during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on a local and statewide level, and how the disease will change the larger discussion surrounding affordable housing in California. Featuring Statewide Homelessness Taskforce Co-Chairs LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

Weblinks: http://www.labusinesscouncil.org, https://twitter.com/labctweets

Contacts: Rachel Levy, rlevy@labusinesscouncil.org, 1 310 226 7460

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 1:30 PM Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell holds Facebook Live Q&A with Alameda County Health official – Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell holds Facebook Live Q&A with special guest Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Director Colleen Chawla

Weblinks: http://swalwell.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSwalwell

Contacts: Natalie Edelstein, Natalie.Edelstein@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5065

Join at: Facebook.com/CongressmanEricSwalwell

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 2:00 PM County of Orange holds press conference to provide an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in the county

Weblinks: http://ocgov.com/

Contacts: EOCPio, EOCPio@ocsd.org

Twice-weekly press conferences on Monday and Thursday afternoons at 2:00 PM PDT

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 09 2:00 PM SacIEDC small business coronavirus townhall – The Sacramento Inclusive Economic Development Collaborative and partner organizations host a virtual Meet and Greet to discuss the impacts coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on small businesses and what types of assistance are available to support them during the pandemic, featuring Democratic Rep. Ami Bera, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the Small Business Administration’s District Director Heather Luzzi

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.sacasiancc.org

Contacts: Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce, 1 916 446 7883

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 2:00 PM City of West Hollywood presents Job Assistance Programs webinar – City of West Hollywood presents livestream panel focused on resources for businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.weho.org

Contacts: Sheri Lunn, City of West Hollywood, slunn@weho.org, 1 323 848 6391

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 3:00 PM Santa Cruz Police hosts presentation for business community on burglary crime prevention – The Santa Cruz Police Department hosts a virtual presentation via Facebook Live for local businesses designed to help shop owners protect their business from burglary crime during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/

Contacts: Joyce Blaschke, Santa Cruz Police Department, jblaschke@cityofsantacruz.com, 1 831 420 5844

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 3:00 PM Dem Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Chris Coons host conference call on protecting voting rights – Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Chris Coons discuss protecting voting rights during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, via conference call with a bipartisan group of secretaries of state, highlighting ‘measures that should be implemented by state and local election officials to ensure that everyone can safely cast a ballot during the upcoming primaries and in the general election’, and exploring ‘the need for additional state election preparedness funding in the next federal stimulus package and the funding provided in the third stimulus package’. Participating secretaries include Alex Padilla (California), Kim Wyman (Washington state), Steve Simon (Minnesota), Mac Warner (West Virginia), Maggie Toulouse Oliver (New Mexico), Kyle Ardoin (Louisiana), Jim Condos (Vermont), Jena Griswold (Colorado), and Jeff Bullock (Delaware), plus Delaware Election Commissioner Anthony Albence

Weblinks: http://klobuchar.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/amyklobuchar

Contacts: Nate Evans, Sen. Klobuchar press, 1 202 430 7973

Members of the media interested in joining the call should RSVP to Nate Evans at nate_evans@klobuchar.senate.gov * Register at https://myaccount.maestroconference.com/conference/register/B543TTG1VF03RQL

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 3:45 PM Democratic Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan hosts telephone town hall on coronavirus – Democratic Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan hosts telephone town hall on coronavirus,with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regional health officer Dr. Jan King and Los Angeles Unified School District South Superintendent Michael Romero

Weblinks: https://barragan.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepBarragan

Contacts: Ron Eckstein, Office of Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan, Ron.Eckstein@mail.house.gov, 1 202 805 0738

For call in information, please contact Ron.Eckstein@mail.house.gov

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 5:30 PM ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in Nevada’ – ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in Nevada’, via conference call, with Trump for President campaign official (and former White House director of strategic communications) Mercedes Schlapp

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 6:00 PM POSTPONED: CAUSE Annual Gala – POSTPONED: Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment 27th Annual Gala, titled ‘2020 Let’s Make it Count’ * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, 404 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.causeusa.org/, https://twitter.com/CAUSEusa

Contacts: Joshua Alegado, CAUSE, joshua@causeusa.org, 1 626 356 9838 , 1 310 746 6037

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 6:30 PM POSTPONED: Napalm Death begin North American tour * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Belasco Theater, 1050 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/officialND

Contacts: Claire Reynolds, creynolds@theorchard.com, creynolds@theorchard.com

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 8:00 PM Over 150 venues and landmarks illuminated blue to honor essential workers – Over 150 sporting and entertainment venues, landmarks and historic buildings, and sports, civic, and arts organizations across the country illuminate in blue and post LED messages of support in honor of millions of essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as part of the nationwide #LightItBlue Campaign. Locations include Capital One Arena in Washington, DC; Madison Square Garden, One World Trade Center, Beacon Theatre, and The Vessel in New York; Atlanta City Hall and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; LA Convention Center and LAX Airport in Los Angeles; US Bank Building in Boise, ID; Boston City Hall and TD Garden in Boston; Millennium Monument in Chicago; Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami; Jackson Square and Smoothie King Center in New Orleans; Lincoln Financial Field and One Liberty Place in Philadelphia; and Space Needle and CenturyLink Field in Seattle

Weblinks: , #LightItBlue

Contacts: Rachel Stand, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Rachel.Stand@hkstrategies.com; Whitney Norris, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Whitney.Norris@hkstrategies.com;

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 – Thursday, Apr. 16 POSTPONED: Noho Cinfest – POSTPONED: Noho Cinfest, 7th North Hollywood film festival * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Laemmle’s NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: https://www.nohocinefest.com/, https://twitter.com/NoHoCineFest

Contacts: Gustavo Sampaio, North Hollywood CineFest, nhcinefest@gmail.com

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 Kristen Stewart celebrates 30th birthday – 30th birthday of Kristen Stewart, American actress best known for playing the role of Bella Swan in the ‘Twilight’ film series. Her other credits include ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’, ‘Still Alice’, ‘The Runaways’ and ‘Adventureland’. In 2015, she became the first American actress to win a Cesar Award – for her role in ‘Cloud of Sils Maria’. She has been listed by Forbes as the highest paid actress twice, in 2010 and 2012. Stewart is the brand ambassador of Chanel and Balenciaga fashion brands. She was in a relationship with ‘Twilight’ co-star Robert Pattison from 2008 to 2012, and has also dated St. Vincent and Stella Maxwell

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day – San Francisco – held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, 757 Market St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.wellsfargo.com, https://twitter.com/WellsFargo

Contacts: Katelyn Benfield, Wells Fargo, katelyn.e.deford@wellsfargo.com, 1 704 715 5610

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 8:00 AM Synopsys Inc: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: 800 N Mary Ave Building 1, Sunnyvale, CA

Weblinks: http://www.synopsys.com/Company/InvestorRelations/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/synopsys

Contacts: Lisa Ewbank, Synopsys Inc Investor Relations, synopsys-ir@synopsys.com, 1 650 584 1901

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 9:00 AM Adobe Inc: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: Adobe Almaden Tower, 151 Almaden Boulevard, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.adobe.com/, https://twitter.com/Adobe

Contacts: Mike Saviage, Adobe Investor Relations, ir@adobe.com, 1 408 536 4416

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 Intuit Inc: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.intuit.com/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/Intuit

Contacts: Jerry Natoli, Intuit Inc Investor Relations, investor_relations@intuit.com, 1 650 944 6181

——————–

——————–

Friday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Stephen M. White Middle – LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Stephen M. White Middle School to offer free meals to those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Stephen M White Middle School, 22102 S Figueroa St, Carson, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lagalaxy.com, https://twitter.com/LAGalaxy

Contacts: Brendan Hannan, LA Galaxy Communications Director, bhannan@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2245, 1 720 937 8962; Chris Glidden , LA Galaxy , cglidden@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 4623 ; Vicky Mercado , LA Galaxy , vmercado@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2215 ;

——————–

Friday, Apr. 10 – Sunday, Apr. 12 POSTPONED: WonderCon Anaheim – POSTPONED: WonderCon Anaheim, celebration of comic books and pop culture * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA

Weblinks: http://wondercon.org, https://twitter.com/WonderCon, #WCA

Contacts: Comic Con Press, pr@comic-con.org, 1 619 414 1020

——————–

Friday, Apr. 10 – Thursday, Apr. 16 CANCELED: Sacramento Food Film Festival – CANCELED: Sacramento Food Film Festival, celebration of food and film from all around the world * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Sacramento, CA

Weblinks: https://www.foodliteracycenter.org/film-festival, https://twitter.com/foodlitcenter

Contacts: Jaime Wilson, Food Literacy Center, jaime@foodliteracycenter.org, 1 916 524 2149

——————–

Friday, Apr. 10 Good Friday – Good Friday (aka Holy Friday), religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

——————–

Friday, Apr. 10 – Monday, Oct. 19 POSTPONED: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – POSTPONED: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival first weekend, headlined by Rage Against The Machine (Friday), Travis Scott (Saturday) and Frank Ocean (Sunday) * Postponed to 9-18 Oct due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Empire Polo Club, 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA

Weblinks: http://www.coachella.com/, https://twitter.com/coachella

Contacts: Coachella Festival Press, press@coachella.com; Goldenvoice, press@goldenvoice.com;

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 11 8:00 PM CANCELED: The HU begin North American tour * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Well, 7401 White Ln Ste 7, Bakersfield, CA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/TheHuOfficial

Contacts: Kelly Walsh, SRO PR, kwalsh@sropr.com; Jamie Roberts, Better Noise Music, jamie@betternoise.com, 1 212 334 3160;

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 11 – Sunday, Apr. 26 POSTPONED: Inaugural Los Angeles International Dance Festival – POSTPONED: Los Angeles International Dance Festival, inaugural event featuring dance performances, films, workshops and masterclasses across multiple venues in Los Angeles, CA, designed to educate and inspire audiences of all ages * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: https://laidf.org/, https://twitter.com/LAIDF2020

Contacts: Los Angeles International Dance Festival, laidf2020@gmail.com

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 11 POSTPONED: Earth Focus Environmental Film Festival in LA – POSTPONED: Earth Focus Environmental Film Festival, dedicated to exploring and discussing environmental issues. This year’s event celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (22 Apr) * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.kcetlink.org/, https://twitter.com/KCET, #EarthFocus

Contacts: Allison Gray, Public Media Group of Southern California, agray@pmgsocal.org, 1 747 201 5298; Nichole Goodman, KCETLink, ngoodman@kcet.org;