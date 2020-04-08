Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

California

Massive effort to get Los Angeles homeless into hotels

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles has embarked on an unprecedented effort to bring thousands of homeless people off the streets and into hotels to protect the most vulnerable as the coronavirus continues to spread. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that money from the federal government would help pay for at least 15,000 hotel rooms statewide during the pandemic. But Los Angeles County — with the state’s largest concentration of homeless people — has set its own goal of 15,000 rooms. The rooms are set aside for the most vulnerable people — those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions.

Pandemic deals blow to plastic bag bans, plastic reduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.

California governor considers aid for immigrants amid virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is exploring ways to help people living in the country illegally who are not eligible for federal economic stimulus benefits. Newsom said Tuesday he plans to unveil his plan next month. He said it will be part of a broader package of economic stimulus strategies that are separate from federal benefits. Last month Congress approved a $2.2 trillion aid package that will give cash payments to most Americans. But those living in the country illegally are not eligible to get that money. California’s revenues have tumbled amid the crisis and it’s unclear how much will be available to help immigrants.

California ventilators en route to New York, other states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California National Guard is flying ventilators to New York, New Jersey and Illinois as part of an effort to help other states manage a crush or coronavirus hospitalizations. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the three states are getting some of California’s ventilators a day after he announced the state would lend 500 to states in need. A spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the rest of the state’s machines will go to Maryland, Delaware, Nevada and the District of Columbia. The list of states is slightly different than the states Vice President Mike Pence listed Monday.

Court drops rape, other charges against megachurch leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court ordered the dismissal of a criminal case Tuesday against a Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape and human trafficking on procedural grounds. Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June. He is currently being held without bail in Los Angeles. The appeals court ruled that because García’s preliminary hearing was not held in a timely manner and he did not waive his right to one, the complaint filed against him must be dismissed. The attorney general’s office said it was reviewing the court’s ruling. García’s attorney said he and his client are “thrilled” by the decision.

Judge refuses to approve fire victims letter attacking PG&E

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to put his stamp of approval on a letter to Northern California wildfire victims from attorneys who allege that Pacific Gas & Electric may be breaking its promises as it tries to preserve a plan for getting out of bankruptcy in an unraveling economy. The decision issued late Tuesday by Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali bolsters PG&E’s efforts to hold together its plan. The ruling still allows the wildfire victims’ committee to send out a letter outlining its concerns as the voting continues on PG&E’s plan for dealing with the death and destruction caused by its fraying electrical grid.

Sunken Southern California tall ship will be demolished

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A tall ship that sank at its dock in Dana Point will be demolished because there is no way to lift it. The Orange County Register says the decision was made over the weekend after the U.S. Coast Guard stopped salvage efforts deemed too risky for divers. For decades, the Pilgrim served as a floating classroom for marine studies programs offered by the Ocean Institute. It keeled over at its slip on March 29. It’s a replica of the 19th century sailing ship that Richard Henry Dana Jr. wrote about in his classic book, “Two Years Before the Mast.”

Hackers’ new target during pandemic: video conference calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — As businesses, schools, churches and others turn to video conference platforms to stay connected amid the global coronavirus pandemic, many have reported being attacked by uninvited guests. The disruptions, dubbed “Zoom-bombing,” have included racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic messages and have drawn the scrutiny of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Experts say some of the Zoom-bombing incidents can be attributed to internet trolls who operate without malicious intent. However, extremists have already seized on the coronavirus pandemic as a vehicle to spread their hate and conspiracies.” In response to criticism, Zoom has clarified its privacy policy. But some say the company isn’t doing enough to protect users’ safety.

California’s winter-like spring brings more snow and rain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More snow and rain is falling on parts of California as spring delivers a taste of the kind of weather that winter forgot. The unseasonably cold weather system that arrived in California during the weekend continues to spin moisture into state Tuesday as it moves southward. Winter weather advisories are expected to be replaced with storm warnings by afternoon in the southern Sierra Nevada, the mountains of Kern County and in ranges stretching across Southern California. Flash flood watches are posted for a swath of Southern California extending from Orange and San Diego counties eastward and northward to the Arizona and Nevada state lines.

Coronavirus cases surge at some California nursing homes

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — Health officials say coronavirus infections reported at a nursing home in the San Francisco Bay Area increased to nearly 50 from 27 last week and one infected person has died. Contra Costa County health officials tell the East Bay Times that 27 residents and 22 staff members at the Orinda Care Center have tested positive for the virus. One person who was in hospice care at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and died over the weekend. Outbreaks at nursing homes and elder residences have alarmed experts who say those cases could overwhelm the health care system.