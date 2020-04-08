Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Brockers began his first trip into free agency with uncertainty and excitement about what might be next in an eight-year NFL career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Rams. The stalwart defensive tackle ended up grateful for the bizarre twist that sent him back to the Rams after all. Brockers spent 10 days last month thinking he was joining the Super Bowl-contending Baltimore Ravens on a lucrative three-year contract. But the Ravens couldn’t assuage their concerns about his left ankle because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The worries led Baltimore to change its contract offer. Brockers instead re-signed with the Rams.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed defensive back Damarious Randall to a one-year contract in their latest move to try to upgrade a porous defense. The Raiders announced the signing after agreeing to the deal last week. The Raiders signed Randall to a $3.25 million contract after another deal with cornerback Eli Apple fell through. The 27-year-old Randall was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2015 with experience playing outside cornerback, in the slot and at both safety positions.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 guard announced his decision Tuesday after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. In a statement, Stanley says he believed the Blue Devils could have attained his goal of reaching the Final Four and contending for a national championship. But he noted that “the NBA values youth” in his decision to enter the draft. Stanley joins sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrees to the NBA draft from Duke.