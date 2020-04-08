Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles has embarked on an unprecedented effort to bring thousands of homeless people off the streets and into hotels to protect the most vulnerable as the coronavirus continues to spread. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that money from the federal government would help pay for at least 15,000 hotel rooms statewide during the pandemic. But Los Angeles County — with the state’s largest concentration of homeless people — has set its own goal of 15,000 rooms. The rooms are set aside for the most vulnerable people — those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is exploring ways to help people living in the country illegally who are not eligible for federal economic stimulus benefits. Newsom said Tuesday he plans to unveil his plan next month. He said it will be part of a broader package of economic stimulus strategies that are separate from federal benefits. Last month Congress approved a $2.2 trillion aid package that will give cash payments to most Americans. But those living in the country illegally are not eligible to get that money. California’s revenues have tumbled amid the crisis and it’s unclear how much will be available to help immigrants.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California National Guard is flying ventilators to New York, New Jersey and Illinois as part of an effort to help other states manage a crush or coronavirus hospitalizations. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the three states are getting some of California’s ventilators a day after he announced the state would lend 500 to states in need. A spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the rest of the state’s machines will go to Maryland, Delaware, Nevada and the District of Columbia. The list of states is slightly different than the states Vice President Mike Pence listed Monday.