California News Digest 1:30 pm

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA NURSING HOMES

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A skilled nursing facility in Southern California where nearly three dozen residents are infected with the coronavirus was evacuated after staff members failed to show up to care for them, officials said Wednesday. By Chris Carlson and Amy Taxin. SENT: 594 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks a month to boost the state’s stockpile of protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak and could act as a supplier to other Western states, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. By Kathleen Ronayne and Adam Beam. SENT: 587 words, photos. UPCOMING: 750 words by 3 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA HOMELESS

LOS ANGELES — To curb the coronavirus spread, Los Angeles has embarked on a massive effort to bring thousands of homeless people off the streets and into hotels to protect them and others from infection. By Christopher Weber. SENT: 865 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTS

BOSTON — Courthouses shuttered. Thousands of trials on hold. Legal deadlines pushed. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court. By Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Tarm. SENT: 950 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PLASTICS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and mandating that shoppers bring reusable bags or pay a small fee as the movement to eliminate single-use plastics took hold in mainstream America. What a difference a pandemic makes. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,046 words, photos.

STATE GOVERNMENT / POLITICS:

ELECTION 2020-HARRIS

California Sen. Kamala Harris has made an unusual fundraising move that is sure to fuel speculation about her prospects to be Joe Biden’s running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. Harris, who dropped out of the White House race in December, has set up the kind of arrangement with the Democratic National Committee that is typically reserved for nominees trying to attract large donations from the party’s biggest boosters. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 410 words, photos.

BUSINESS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA CROPS

PALMETTO, Fla. — Mounds of harvested zucchini and yellow squash ripened and then rotted in the hot Florida sun. Juicy tomatoes were left to wither — unpicked — in farmers’ fields. Leafy greens in California are being hit hard, and dairy farmers in Vermont and Wisconsin say they’ve had to dump a surplus of milk intended for restaurants. By Tamara Lush. SENT: 846 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DISNEY FURLOUGHS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney and a union representing musicians who perform at its theme parks agreed Tuesday to extend the company’s furloughs to union workers while maintaining their health benefits, according to a joint statement. SENT: 150 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CELEBRITY CHEFS RESPOND

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — When Jose Andres first came to New York City, the wide-eyed sailor in the Spanish navy docked on West 30th Street full of ambition. Decades later, the award-winning chef has an upscale food hall on that very street and will serve 40,000 meals this week across the city where he built his dreams, and which is now the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus. By Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 845 words, photos.

OBIT-ALLEN GARFIELD

NEW YORK — Allen Garfield, the veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s films like “The Conversation” and “Nashville,” has died. He was 80. By Jake Coyle. SENT: 458 words, photo.

SPORTS:

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK-RETURN TO ACTION

The three major U.S.-based sports leagues most affected by the coronavirus crisis are trying to figure out a path forward if and when games can resume. The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have some similar constraints. Public and player health are the most pressing issues, and decisions would need widespread federal, state and local support. But there are unique challenges for each of the leagues, which have different schedules and playing arrangements. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos by 3 p.m.

BBC—VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASEBALL

College baseball stands to benefit from Major League Baseball’s decision to shorten its 2020 draft to as few as five rounds and limit signing bonuses for undrafted free agents to $20,000. The college game also will have older and more experienced players because of the NCAA’s decision to allow players whose season was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic to return to school in 2021. By Eric Olson. SENT: 750 words, photos.

