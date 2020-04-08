California

Associated Press California Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 08.

Wednesday, Apr. 08 10:00 AM Valley Economic Alliance hosts ‘Navigating COVID-19 Employer Concerns’ – The Valley Economic Alliance hosts ‘Navigating COVID-19 Employer Concerns’ webinar to help employers navigate through coronavirus related concerns

Weblinks: https://www.thevalley.net/

Contacts: Erica Gass, Valley Economic Alliance, egass@economicalliance.org

Wednesday, Apr. 08 10:00 AM Dairy farmers urge Californians to ‘buy local’ to avoid milk dumping – Dairy industry leaders call for Californians to ‘buy local’ dairy products to prevent milk dumping during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Participants include New Hope Family Dairy Arlin Van Groningen, United Western Dairies CEO Anja Raudabaugh and California state Assemblymember Jim Cooper

Location: New Hope Dairy, 9551 New Hope Rd, Galt, CA

Contacts: Steven Maviglio, steven.maviglio@gmail.com, 1 916 607 8340

Wednesday, Apr. 08 11:00 AM LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Northridge Hospital – LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Northridge Hospital to offer free meals to those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Dignity Health – Northridge Hospital Medical Center, 18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lagalaxy.com, https://twitter.com/LAGalaxy

Contacts: Brendan Hannan, LA Galaxy Communications Director, bhannan@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2245, 1 720 937 8962; Chris Glidden , LA Galaxy , cglidden@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 4623 ; Vicky Mercado , LA Galaxy , vmercado@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2215 ;

Wednesday, Apr. 08 12:00 PM California Governor Gavin Newsom provides update on state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Weblinks: http://www.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/CAgovernment

Contacts: California Governor’s Press Office, govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov, 1 916 445 4571

The teleconference is open to credentialed media only, reporters must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov and provide the names of all participating media members to receive dial-in information and ask questions over the phone. * Live stream: Twitter @CAgovernor and on Facebook of California Governor

Wednesday, Apr. 08 12:00 PM Center for American Progress online discussion on election in the coronavirus pandemic – ‘Elections in the Coronavirus Pandemic: How States Are Working To Protect America’s Right To Vote’ Center for American Progress online discussion, with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson outlining state election preparedness during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the federal resources states need to safeguard free and fair elections

Weblinks: http://www.americanprogress.org, https://twitter.com/amprog

Contacts: Sam Hananel, Center for American Progress, shananel@americanprogress.org, 1 202 478 6327

You must RSVP to watch the livestream event by visiting https://www.americanprogress.org/events/2020/04/02/482629/preparing-elections-pandemic/?evlc=rsvp. An email will then be sent with instructions on how to watch

Wednesday, Apr. 08 1:00 PM DLCC discuss state-level coronavirus mitigation measures – Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) hosts press call with state legislative leaders to discuss what Democrats have done at the state level to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and flatten the curve. Speakers include DLCC President Jessica Post, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, California Assembly Assistant Majority Leader Rob Bonta, Michigan Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich, Oregon Speaker of the House Tina Kotek, and Wisconsin state Sen. Janet Bewley

Weblinks: http://www.dlcc.org, https://twitter.com/DLCC

Contacts: Christina Polizzi, DLCC, polizzi@dlcc.org

RSVP: https://myaccount.maestroconference.com/conference/register/WCXJY79DNI3B8YD2?utm_medium=email&utm_source=dlcc&utm_content=2+-+RSVP+HERE&utm_campaign=COVID+response+call+2.0+20200407&source=COVID+response+call+2.0+20200407

Wednesday, Apr. 08 2:00 PM Youth Justice Coalition hosts second emergency meeting with public officials on the coronovirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.youth4justice.org/, https://twitter.com/YouthJusticeLA

Contacts: Youth Justice Coalition Main, info@youth4justice.org, 1 323 235 4243

Wednesday, Apr. 08 4:00 PM Community organizers call for release of prisoners during coronavirus pandemic – Community organizers and advocates for the #ClemencyCoast2Coast campaign hold a virtual town hall to discuss the ‘urgent’ need to release people from prisons to prevent illness and death during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Participating organizations include Californians United for a Responsible Budget, California Coalition for Women Prisoners, Release Aging People from Prison and Parole Preparation Project

Weblinks: http://curbprisonspending.org/, https://twitter.com/CURBprisons

Contacts: Brian Kaneda , Californians United for a Responsible Budget , brian@curbprisonspending.org

Wednesday, Apr. 08 5:30 PM POSTPONED: GLAAACC annual Economic Awards Dinner – POSTPONED: Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce 27th Annual Economic Awards Dinner. The dinner celebrates individuals, small businesses, and corporations for their dedication to advocating minority business enterprise * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.glaaacc.org/

Contacts: GLAAACC, 1 323 292 1297

Wednesday, Apr. 08 6:00 PM Dem Rep. Barbara Lee hosts town hall on coronavirus – Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee hosts telephone town hall discussing resources available to constituents during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Other participants include Center for Economic Policy and Research Senior Policy Fellow Shawn Fremstad, Small Business Administration District Director San Francisco Julie Clowes, and a community health center representative

Weblinks: http://lee.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepBarbaraLee

Contacts: Nissa Koerner, Office of Rep. Barbara Lee, Nissa.Koerner@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2661

CALL INFORMATION: 866-757-0660 (no access code required) * Press interested in attending this event should RSVP to nissa.koerner@mail.house.gov.

Wednesday, Apr. 08 6:30 PM – ‘Prayers For The Journey, An Evening of Community Prayer’ virtual meeting hosted by The Wall Las Memorias Project

Weblinks: http://www.thewalllasmemorias.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWallMemorias

Contacts: The Wall Las Memorias Project , info@twlmp.org, 1 323 257 1056

Wednesday, Apr. 08 – Saturday, Apr. 11 SUSPENDED: CABE 2020 – SUSPENDED: California Association for Bilingual Education Conference * Suspended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 O’Farrell St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.bilingualeducation.org/

Contacts: CABE, info@bilingualeducation.org, 1 626 814 4441

Wednesday, Apr. 08 – Tuesday, Apr. 21 CANCELED: San Francisco International Film Festival – CANCELED: 63rd San Francisco International Film Festival (SFIFF) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: https://www.sffilm.org, https://twitter.com/SFFILM, #SFFILM

Contacts: Bill Proctor, SFFILM, bproctor@sffilm.org, 1 415 561 5024

Wednesday, Apr. 08 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Apr. 08 Air Lease Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.airleasecorp.com/index.php?option=com_investor2&Itemid=17

Contacts: Mary Liz DePalma, Air Lease Corp Investor Relations, mdepalma@airleasecorp.com, 1 310 553 0555

Wednesday, Apr. 08 Oracle Corp: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.oracle.com/, https://twitter.com/Oracle

Contacts: Roy Lobo, Oracle Corp Investor Relations, investor_us@oracle.com, 1 650 506 4073

Thursday, Apr. 09 9:00 AM LA Council President hosts CD6 Drive-Thru Food Pantry Giveaway – Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez hosts a CD6 Drive-Thru Food Pantry Giveaway in partnership with the Los Angeles Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and Labor Community Services, to assist those in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Van Nuys City Hall, 14410 Sylvan St, Van Nuys, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: Rick Coca, Los Angeles City Councilman Nury Martinez communications, rick.coca@lacity.org, 1 213 473 7006

Thursday, Apr. 09 10:00 AM LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Curtis Middle School – LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Curtis Middle School to offer free meals to those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Curtiss Middle School, 1254 E Helmick St, Carson, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lagalaxy.com, https://twitter.com/LAGalaxy

Contacts: Brendan Hannan, LA Galaxy Communications Director, bhannan@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2245, 1 720 937 8962; Chris Glidden , LA Galaxy , cglidden@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 4623 ; Vicky Mercado , LA Galaxy , vmercado@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2215 ;

Thursday, Apr. 09 1:00 PM Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly answers questions on Quora

Weblinks: https://www.quora.com/session/Mary-C-Daly/3, https://twitter.com/SFFed

Contacts: Marshall Eckblad, FRB San Francisco press, marshall.eckblad@sf.frb.org, 1 415 977 3843

Thursday, Apr. 09 5:30 PM ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in Nevada’ – ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in Nevada’, via conference call, with Trump for President campaign official (and former White House director of strategic communications) Mercedes Schlapp

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

Thursday, Apr. 09 6:00 PM POSTPONED: CAUSE Annual Gala – POSTPONED: Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment 27th Annual Gala, titled ‘2020 Let’s Make it Count’ * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, 404 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.causeusa.org/, https://twitter.com/CAUSEusa

Contacts: Joshua Alegado, CAUSE, joshua@causeusa.org, 1 626 356 9838 , 1 310 746 6037

Thursday, Apr. 09 6:30 PM POSTPONED: Napalm Death begin North American tour * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Belasco Theater, 1050 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/officialND

Contacts: Claire Reynolds, creynolds@theorchard.com, creynolds@theorchard.com

Thursday, Apr. 09 – Thursday, Apr. 16 POSTPONED: Noho Cinfest – POSTPONED: Noho Cinfest, 7th North Hollywood film festival * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Laemmle’s NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: https://www.nohocinefest.com/, https://twitter.com/NoHoCineFest

Contacts: Gustavo Sampaio, North Hollywood CineFest, nhcinefest@gmail.com

Thursday, Apr. 09 Kristen Stewart celebrates 30th birthday – 30th birthday of Kristen Stewart, American actress best known for playing the role of Bella Swan in the ‘Twilight’ film series. Her other credits include ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’, ‘Still Alice’, ‘The Runaways’ and ‘Adventureland’. In 2015, she became the first American actress to win a Cesar Award – for her role in ‘Cloud of Sils Maria’. She has been listed by Forbes as the highest paid actress twice, in 2010 and 2012. Stewart is the brand ambassador of Chanel and Balenciaga fashion brands. She was in a relationship with ‘Twilight’ co-star Robert Pattison from 2008 to 2012, and has also dated St. Vincent and Stella Maxwell

Thursday, Apr. 09 Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day – San Francisco – held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, 757 Market St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.wellsfargo.com, https://twitter.com/WellsFargo

Contacts: Katelyn Benfield, Wells Fargo, katelyn.e.deford@wellsfargo.com, 1 704 715 5610

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Apr. 09 8:00 AM Synopsys Inc: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: 800 N Mary Ave Building 1, Sunnyvale, CA

Weblinks: http://www.synopsys.com/Company/InvestorRelations/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/synopsys

Contacts: Lisa Ewbank, Synopsys Inc Investor Relations, synopsys-ir@synopsys.com, 1 650 584 1901

Thursday, Apr. 09 9:00 AM Adobe Inc: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: Adobe Almaden Tower, 151 Almaden Boulevard, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.adobe.com/, https://twitter.com/Adobe

Contacts: Mike Saviage, Adobe Investor Relations, ir@adobe.com, 1 408 536 4416

Thursday, Apr. 09 Intuit Inc: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.intuit.com/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/Intuit

Contacts: Jerry Natoli, Intuit Inc Investor Relations, investor_relations@intuit.com, 1 650 944 6181

Friday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Stephen M. White Middle – LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Stephen M. White Middle School to offer free meals to those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Stephen M White Middle School, 22102 S Figueroa St, Carson, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lagalaxy.com, https://twitter.com/LAGalaxy

Contacts: Brendan Hannan, LA Galaxy Communications Director, bhannan@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2245, 1 720 937 8962; Chris Glidden , LA Galaxy , cglidden@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 4623 ; Vicky Mercado , LA Galaxy , vmercado@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2215 ;

Friday, Apr. 10 – Sunday, Apr. 12 POSTPONED: WonderCon Anaheim – POSTPONED: WonderCon Anaheim, celebration of comic books and pop culture * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA

Weblinks: http://wondercon.org, https://twitter.com/WonderCon, #WCA

Contacts: Comic Con Press, pr@comic-con.org, 1 619 414 1020

Friday, Apr. 10 – Thursday, Apr. 16 CANCELED: Sacramento Food Film Festival – CANCELED: Sacramento Food Film Festival, celebration of food and film from all around the world * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Sacramento, CA

Weblinks: https://www.foodliteracycenter.org/film-festival, https://twitter.com/foodlitcenter

Contacts: Jaime Wilson, Food Literacy Center, jaime@foodliteracycenter.org, 1 916 524 2149

Friday, Apr. 10 Good Friday – Good Friday (aka Holy Friday), religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Friday, Apr. 10 – Monday, Oct. 19 POSTPONED: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – POSTPONED: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival first weekend, headlined by Rage Against The Machine (Friday), Travis Scott (Saturday) and Frank Ocean (Sunday) * Postponed to 9-18 Oct due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Empire Polo Club, 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA

Weblinks: http://www.coachella.com/, https://twitter.com/coachella

Contacts: Coachella Festival Press, press@coachella.com; Goldenvoice, press@goldenvoice.com;